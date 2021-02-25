WJZ continues to celebrate Black History Month with our annual Black History Oratory Competition.

For the first time, you can watch the special on WJZ this Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Learn about the impact so many Black men and women have made in Maryland and see local high school students deliver powerful speeches.

It’s only on WJZ, your community connection.

This year’s competition is sponsored by Enoch Pratt Free Library, Morgan State University, Toyota Financial Services, Reginald F. Lewis Museum and WJZ.

The first place winner will get $700 from WJZ and a $2,000 scholarship gift from Toyota Financial Services. The second place winner will get $400 from WJZ and $1,000 scholarship gift from Toyota Financial Services and the third place winner will get $200 from WJZ and $500 scholarship gift from Toyota Financial Services.

Students chose one of these quotes and described what it meant to them in 600 words or less:

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.” – Martin Luther King, Jr. “If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves and allow those responsible to salve their conscience by believing that they have our acceptance and concurrence. We should, therefore, protest openly everything… that smacks of discrimination or slander.” – Mary McLeod Bethune “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” – Shirley Chisholm

The students with the highest-scored essays were invited to record a video of themselves performing their original speech to compete for scholarship prize money!

The top speeches will be broadcast on WJZ News on Saturday.

Got questions? Email oratory@wjz.com.

READ: WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021 Rules