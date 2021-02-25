NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WJZ) — The National Harbor will host a Cherry Blossom Celebration from March 20 through April 11.
The tidal basin in Washington D.C. may be a popular destination to for the yearly cherry blossoms, but the National Harbor in Prince George's County has become well known for its spring display of cherry trees along the waterfront. The property has some of the earliest blooms of the year.
The water taxi is a great way to view the blossoms.
"We are delighted to have become a cherry blossom viewing destination," said Jackie Saunders AVP Marketing at National Harbor. "Because our trees bloom early, we can provide visitors with a longer opportunity to view cherry blossoms in the Washington, D.C. region."
More than 200 Okame cherry trees bloom pink flowers and last up to three weeks. Every week during the celebration, the National Harbor will host Sakura Sunday, which features free cultural activities including Japanese inspired art and culinary classes. The National Harbor will also light up pink every night, including The Capital Wheel.
Hotels and shops at The National Harbor will have a variety of specials and displays like:
- Muse Paintbar will hold three special cherry blossom inspired painting classes
- The Westin will feature a signature Cherry Blossom-Tini
- BrookieGirl will offer cherry blossom body care products
- Seasonal classes include origami, cherry blossom painting, sushi rolling and flower making
The National Harbor is also an official participant of the National Cherry Blossom Festival and will feature one of the 25 giant cherry blossom sculptures created by local artists displayed throughout D.C.
For more information on National Harbor and cherry blossom activities and offerings, go to
https://www.nationalharbor.com/cherryblossom/.