TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will cover the costs of Uber rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those without other transportation options, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Friday.
As part of the program, residents who have an appointment but no other transportation can call 311. CountyRide staff will then schedule them an Uber ride to the clinic, and clinic staff will help them schedule a ride home.
The rides will be paid for by funding from the CARES Act, Olszewski said.
For residents who have been certified as homebound, the county’s health and fire departments will set up mobile units to go directly to homes. The county said that service is only for those who truly cannot leave home.
Watch: County Executive Johnny Olszewski's Full News Conference
