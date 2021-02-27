LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Saturday night.

Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue for a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

