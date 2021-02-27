ON WJZBlack History Oratory Competition Airs At 7:30 P.M.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man at Charlie Wards in Brooklyn Park.

The suspect was seen wearing a face mask, dark sweatshirt, gray pants, purple and black gloves and gray, white and black shoes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6135.

