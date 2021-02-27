BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man at Charlie Wards in Brooklyn Park.
The suspect was seen wearing a face mask, dark sweatshirt, gray pants, purple and black gloves and gray, white and black shoes.

Update: The picture is of the alleged suspect in the stabbing at Charlie Wards. Suspect described as a black male wearing a face mask, dark sweatshirt, gray pants, purple and black gloves, and gray, white and black shoes. Anyone with info please call Detectives at 410-222-6135 pic.twitter.com/Z3VX30ELuk
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 27, 2021
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Police do not believe this was a random act.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-222-6135.