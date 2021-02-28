LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured to people earlier Sunday afternoon in southwest Baltimore.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Culver Street for a reported shooting at around 1:51 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. A second man was also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He walked into an area hospital seeking treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff