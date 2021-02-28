BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a restaurant in northwest Baltimore during an after party early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the Island Pride Carry-Out in the 1400 block of West Belvedere Avenue to investigate a shooting at around 4:37 a.m.
When they arrived they found a 29-year-old man and 57-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals.
A third victim, a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds, walked into a Howard County hospital seeking treatment, police said.
All three victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.