HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Lines formed outside Cancun Cantina in Hanover on Saturday, as Anne Arundel County Health and Liquor Board inspectors investigated multiple reports of COVID-19 violations they received after an event that happened the week before.

The inspectors had gotten tips of multiple coronavirus violations there.

“Because of that, we felt it necessary, along with the health department of Anne Arundel County, to come down tonight which is one week later, to see if there was any validity to the complaints,” said Wayne Harris, AACO Liquor Board.

Officials said they witnessed numerous violations.

“They were all COVID-related, had to do with the lack of face masks, face masks not being properly worn, also with people standing around and drinking, but you’re not permitted to stand and drink, not being seated, not socially distancing proper amount, overcrowded in certain areas,” Harris said.

The bar was cited but remained open as inspectors remained at the location.

“We’re gonna make sure that they do comply with the rules and regulations, if not, we may have to cite them a second time tonight,” an inspector said.

Officials said management at the bar were being very cooperative and understanding as they worked to ensure their customers followed the protocol.

