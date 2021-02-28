BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some students in Baltimore County will return to the classroom Monday as hybrid-learning starts in most districts across the state.

Baltimore County Schools said it has been preparing for this moment for a long time, adding it feels well prepared to welcome back the first group of students, which will be Pre-K through second grade.

“From the moment they get on the bus to the moment they come off the bus at the end of the day, they’ll see some changes,” said Charles Herndon, with Baltimore County Public Schools.

That means one student per seat on the school bus and every other seat will be vacant.

All students will have to wear a mask and social distance as they walk through the hallways.

“It will be an adjustment period as we move forward both for students and families,” Herndon said.

A third of all Pre-K through second grade students are planning to return at this point. Plus, the county is reopening four of its separate public day schools.

Teachers have been back in their classrooms for the last week. Some are preparing to simultaneously teach students in-person class and online.

“It’s a step forward as we recover from a pandemic,” said Jason Potter, parent.

Jason Potter’s kids are looking forward to getting back to school in the next few weeks, one in fifth grade and the other in eighth grade.

“It’s important for kids to realize that we can recover from something like this, they can recover from something like this and they can go out and see their friends and go back to doing what they used to do,” Potter said.

The school district said it will be working with families on an individual basis and anticipates hybrid education will be available to all students in early April.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.