LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball, Local TV, Sports, St. Mary's Maryland, Talkers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter posted 18 points as Norfolk State routed Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 11 points for Norfolk State (14-7), which earned its fourth straight win. Kyonze Chavis added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had nine rebounds.

Micah Henry had 24 points for the Seahawks. Daryn Alexander added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)