TAMPA, FL. (WJZ) — The Orioles spring training opener was notable on a number of fronts.
First of all, there were fans in the stands and Trey Mancini in the Orioles lineup.
A limited number of fans allowed to see an Orioles game for the first time in a year and they got to see Mancini take the next step in his comeback.
It was nearly a year after he was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through surgery and rehab that caused Mancini to miss all of last season.
He received a standing ovation when he stepped into the batter’s box against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
And adding to the moment- Mancini responded to the ovation with a hit, a single, a sign that not only is he back on the field he's back as one of the best hitters in baseball hoping to pick up where he left off as the Most Valuable Oriole in 2019.
WJZ’s Mark Viviano spoke with Mancini’s parents and his girlfriend Sara, all emotional to see Trey back on the field.