LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Beltsville man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in a 2018 crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway that killed a three-year-old girl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Monday.
Judge Paul Grimm also sentenced Christopher Andrew Smith to three years of supervised release on a number of charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
The crash happened on the parkway in the Laurel area on February 5, 2018. Officials said Smith was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass another vehicle on the right shoulder but lost control and hit a tree.
Smith was partially ejected from the sunroof, while a male passenger was found under the car and the passenger’s three-year-old daughter, who was not in a child seat or safety belt, was killed.
A jury found Smith guilty in the case in January.
