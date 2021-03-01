BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have seized another website purporting to sell a drug used to treat COVID-19, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Monday.
The latest website seized claimed to sell Remdesivir but appears to have instead collected personal information from visitors. Officials said the seizure of remdesivirmx.com is the fourth related to COVID-19 in Maryland.
A domain analysis found the website was registered on February 4 using a Lithuanian company and listed a Mexican phone number and address.
The U.S. Attorney’s office did not say how many people may have fallen victim to the fraudulent site.
In January, officials seized a website that replicated that of a biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Three men were charged with scheming to allegedly sell what they claimed to be COVID-19 vaccines. The month prior, officials seized two more websites that claimed to be from biotechnology companies developing COVID-19 treatments.
