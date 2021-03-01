FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — One person was injured in a home explosion in Frederick County Monday night, the county’s fire department said.
The explosion happened just before 8:40 p.m. at a home in the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road east of Frederick. The Frederick County Fire Department tweeted a propane tank exploded in the home's basement.
8:38pm | 10500blk Old Annapolis Rd, Libertytown | House Explosion | propane tank explosion in the basement | 1 civilian injured | Trooper 3 en route | FM and building inspector requested
When crews got to the scene, they found a man in the front yard with significant burn injuries, the fire department said in a news release. The home’s other occupants were able to get out before firefighters arrived.
