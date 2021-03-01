WOODBINE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a suspicious death that happened following a traffic crash early Saturday morning in I-70 in Howard County.
Nicholas Davey, 29, of Ellicott City, reportedly crashed his red Ford Mustang into the back of a Toyota Highlander before both vehicles left the road, stopping on the left shoulder of the highway.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., state police got a call about a two-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 near Rt. 94. Emergency medical services personnel responded and transported Davey. He was later declared dead and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators, Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians, MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Howard County Police responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-379-9700. The investigation is continuing.