WASHINGTON (WJZ) — On the seventh anniversary of her disappearance, police in the nation’s capital spread pamphlets calling for information in the case of Relisha Rudd.
Rudd, who was eight years old at the time, disappeared on March 1, 2014, from a shelter in Washington, D.C. She was last seen with 51-year-old janitor Khalil Tatum, who worked at the shelter where Rudd and her family lived.
This afternoon we continued to educate the community and spread awareness about Relisha Rudd’s disappearance. Thanks to all who joined us today including @UpwardboundLong pic.twitter.com/Bakr9So9cr
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 1, 2021
Tatum later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police continue to search for Rudd.
"Relisha: We're not giving up on you," Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted.
Relisha: We're not giving up on you.
If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Relisha Rudd, please contact MPD.
🤳Text Tips: 50411
📲 202.727.9099 https://t.co/CQS6Ll5j9G
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 1, 2021
Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
