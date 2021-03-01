COVID-19 In MD603 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — On the seventh anniversary of her disappearance, police in the nation’s capital spread pamphlets calling for information in the case of Relisha Rudd.

Rudd, who was eight years old at the time, disappeared on March 1, 2014, from a shelter in Washington, D.C. She was last seen with 51-year-old janitor Khalil Tatum, who worked at the shelter where Rudd and her family lived.

Tatum later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police continue to search for Rudd.

“Relisha: We’re not giving up on you,” Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

