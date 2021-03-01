Baltimore (WJZ)- Baltimore County Police are investigating a hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian.
Alexandra Justine Angel, 26, was walking westbound on Pulaski Highway near the Little Gunpowder Falls around 8 Sunday night when she was struck.
The suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored vehicle, was also traveling westbound when it struck Angel and fled the scene.
Angel was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.