LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was named as the the best North American Airport of its size in the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.
The annual awards were presented by the Airports Council International World (ACI World).
“I congratulate BWI Marshall Airport on this remarkable achievement in delivering the best customer experience in the opinion of your passengers at a time when the voice of our passengers must be heard,” said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World. “The ASQ Awards represent the highest possible customer experience accolade for airport operators around the world.”
The program measures passenger satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.
"I thank our employees and partners for delivering exceptional customer service during the most challenging time in our history," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. "This ASQ award is an incredible achievement, particularly in light of so many challenges. I am proud of the entire BWI Marshall Airport community that has remained steadfast in providing an outstanding travel experience for our passengers."
Like many airports in 2020, BWI employees worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Throughout 2020, BWI Marshall faced the challenges of a global pandemic by maintaining its focus on health, safety, and service for each and every customer,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “This prestigious award reflects the traveling public’s appreciation for that commitment and its confidence in our dedicated BWI Marshall team.”
BWI remains the busiest airport in the Washington-Baltimore region, serving nearly half of the region's air travelers.
