PRINCE GOERGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a business dream come true.
A Prince George's County business went from a start-up to a company backed by "Shark Tank" billionaire Mark Cuban.
“Everything Legendary” is a Black-owned, plant-based burger company that was founded in June 2019.
Since then, its team has been pitching their vegan burger to anyone they met, and now, it's paid off.
Cuban offered $300,000 for a 22% stake in the company.
Within 24 hours of the show airing, "Everything Legendary" sold more than $250,000 in its hemp protein patties.
The entrepreneurs started “Everything Legendary” to give their mothers something that tasted delicious but also worked for their plant-based diet.