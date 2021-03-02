BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the 1600 block of Mount Royal Avenue earlier Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Police said the suspects pulled up to the victim, got out of their car and shot him in the lower extremities. Officers responded to the scene at around 11:44 a.m. The boy was taken to an area hospital by an ambulance.
Investigators said they believe the 17-year-old was targeted.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.