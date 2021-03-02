COVID-19 In MD468 New Cases, Lowest Since October
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that happened February 2 in northwest Baltimore.

Police say 30-year-old Ricky Robinson shot and killed 25-year-old Terrell Billie in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Billie was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he died shortly after arriving there.

He was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he’s been charged with first-degree murder.

