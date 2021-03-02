BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Walters Art Museum will reopen March 17 with a new set of exhibitions and installations.
"Our gallery updates include an exhibition that commemorates Mexican and Central American independence from Spain, an exhibition of newly acquired works, a refresh of works in the Islamic galleries, and the reopening of the Green Gallery, which features Italian Renaissance and Baroque Art," they said in a release Tuesday.
With new exhibits comes some new safety rules and new hours. The museum will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Masks will be required for all staff and visitors, including children over the age of two. They will have complimentary masks available for visitors. They will have touchless hand sanitizer stations around the museum.
They are also limiting capacity in some areas including small galleries, restrooms and elevators. Groups of 10 or more will be asked to break into smaller groups.
The museum will continue its online programming on its Facebook and YouTube pages.
