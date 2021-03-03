ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If a new bill passes, you might not have to do your beer and wine shopping separate from your groceries.
Maryland lawmakers are considering the legislation during this session. It would allow grocery stores in the state to sell beer and wine.READ MORE: Police Release Body-Worn Camera Footage In South Baltimore Shooting
In order to qualify for a liquor license under the bill, stores would be required to meet a number of criteria, including offering “a full line of food products” from a number of categories and being located in “priority funding areas.” The legislation excludes smaller markets and bodegas with under 6,000 square feet.
The Senate version — Senate Bill 763 — is being sponsored by Sen. Cory McCray, a Baltimore Democrat, while the House version — House Bill 996 — is being sponsored by Del. Lily Qi (D-Montgomery County).READ MORE: Referee To Rocket Scientist: Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The Field
The Senate’s Education, Health, and Environmental Affairs Committee is set to hear the bill on Friday afternoon.
If approved, the bill would take effect July 1.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.