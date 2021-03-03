ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Senate has passed Anton’s Law.
It’s named in honor of Anton Black, a Black teenager who died in September 2018 after a police altercation on the Eastern Shore.
The bill focuses on police reform and increased transparency when it comes to police officers’ records.
His family also filed a federal lawsuit in December 2020, alleging Black’s death could have been prevented several steps along the way, even before that fatal encounter with Greensboro Police more than two years ago.
The bill will now head to the House of Delegates.
