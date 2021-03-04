COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment insurance claims remained flat last week, according to the latest numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor.

According to numbers released Thursday, 12,124 unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending on Feb. 27.

That’s down slightly from 12,283 claims filed the previous week.

According to CBS News, roughly 745,000 people filed for jobless aid in the week ended February 27, up 9,000 from the previous week.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 27, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 80 18 5 15
Anne Arundel 509 162 32 166
Baltimore City 726 199 67 261
Baltimore County 1,128 268 64 316
Calvert 101 15 1 21
Caroline 47 20 0 5
Carroll 130 32 12 30
Cecil 110 33 3 15
Charles 194 51 8 36
Dorchester 57 22 4 10
Frederick 231 59 12 60
Garrett 50 37 0 11
Harford 248 74 12 62
Howard 231 75 8 70
Kent 29 23 6 7
Montgomery 828 263 43 213
Non – Maryland 594 1,125 495 134
Prince George’s 1,147 694 78 215
Queen Anne’s 45 12 4 13
Somerset 23 8 1 4
St. Mary’s 89 60 3 8
Talbot 39 8 1 11
Unknown 13 -17 0 4
Washington 157 33 11 28
Wicomico 89 45 8 22
Worcester 107 45 5 21
Totals by Type: 7,002 3,364 883 1,758
Total Regular UI Claims: 7,002
Total New PUA and PEUC: 5,122
Total New UI Claims: 12,124

