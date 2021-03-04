ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment insurance claims remained flat last week, according to the latest numbers released by the state’s Department of Labor.
According to numbers released Thursday, 12,124 unemployment insurance claims were filed during the week ending on Feb. 27.
That's down slightly from 12,283 claims filed the previous week.
According to CBS News, roughly 745,000 people filed for jobless aid in the week ended February 27, up 9,000 from the previous week.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 27, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|80
|18
|5
|15
|Anne Arundel
|509
|162
|32
|166
|Baltimore City
|726
|199
|67
|261
|Baltimore County
|1,128
|268
|64
|316
|Calvert
|101
|15
|1
|21
|Caroline
|47
|20
|0
|5
|Carroll
|130
|32
|12
|30
|Cecil
|110
|33
|3
|15
|Charles
|194
|51
|8
|36
|Dorchester
|57
|22
|4
|10
|Frederick
|231
|59
|12
|60
|Garrett
|50
|37
|0
|11
|Harford
|248
|74
|12
|62
|Howard
|231
|75
|8
|70
|Kent
|29
|23
|6
|7
|Montgomery
|828
|263
|43
|213
|Non – Maryland
|594
|1,125
|495
|134
|Prince George’s
|1,147
|694
|78
|215
|Queen Anne’s
|45
|12
|4
|13
|Somerset
|23
|8
|1
|4
|St. Mary’s
|89
|60
|3
|8
|Talbot
|39
|8
|1
|11
|Unknown
|13
|-17
|0
|4
|Washington
|157
|33
|11
|28
|Wicomico
|89
|45
|8
|22
|Worcester
|107
|45
|5
|21
|Totals by Type:
|7,002
|3,364
|883
|1,758
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|7,002
|Total New PUA and PEUC:
|5,122
|Total New UI Claims:
|12,124