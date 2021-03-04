COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
By Denise Koch
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Annapolis community is mourning the loss of a local icon. He was known to many in the area as “The Walking Man”.

Carlester Smith passed away Monday. He was 63.

Smith was best known as someone who could be spotted around the community with a bright smile and a friendly wave for passersby.

WJZ spoke with his nieces, who remember the man he was.

“He was ours,” Janell Johnson, Smith’s niece, said. “He was a smith. He was a son, a nephew, uncle, a community member, he was loved. He was loved.”

A Facebook fundraiser was set up for Smith because he was bedridden with serious health issues.

Originally set up to raise $200, it got up to $23,000.

A Facebook page has also been set up for people to share their memories.

A memorial for Smith is set for Saturday at noon at Pinkey’s Liquors on West Street in Annapolis.

Anyone who plans to attend is asked to wear a mask and social distance.