HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Saint Patrick’s Day is still over a week away, but the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is already gearing up for its first celebration.

“When you work for a company like Guinness, it’s a lot of fun to know that you own a day. That’s Saint Patrick’s Day,” Ryan Wagner, National Ambassador of Guinness Open Gate Brewery, said.

This year, the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hosting Irish festivities, not just on March 17, but for 17 days throughout the month.

“We wanted to give people the opportunity to speed out a little bit,” Wagner said. “It’s a time where social distancing is still very much a part of our protocols, making sure people feel safe.”

The brewery will be rolling out some of its finest experimental beverages just for the holiday.

“We’re releasing both in cans and on draft. Irish Breakfast Tea Amber. And then we’re also taking a beer that was a fan favorite, our Mint Chocolate Stout. The only difference is this time it spent time in a bourbon barrel,” Wagner said.

If you get hungry, you can also try traditional Irish meals, like corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips.

There will also be live music by the 19th Street Band, Irish dance performances and movie night.

Everything is socially distant, either inside or out and even to-go.

“Celebrating is such an important part of Guinness’ culture and our heritage,” Wagner said. “We feel like we can still crest a pretty celebratory atmosphere.”

For more information on the events and experimental beers, please click here.