BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of West Saratoga Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.