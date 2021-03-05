COVID-19 IN MD913 New Cases Reported; ICU Cases Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland 911 dispatcher’s quick thinking and calm demeanor helped a couple when a woman went into labor without medical professionals nearby.

The Howard County Police Department shared clips from the 911 call on Friday.

In the call, dispatcher Denise Grant guides the woman’s husband through how to keep her comfortable and the baby safe during the delivery.

When the new father told Grant his son’s head was visible, she told him to make sure to keep the baby’s head and shoulders supported while holding his hips and legs firmly.

After the baby was born, Grant instructed the woman’s husband to keep her and the baby warm and to make sure the umbilical cord wasn’t around the boy’s neck.

Grant stayed on the line until paramedics arrived at the scene.

CBS Baltimore Staff