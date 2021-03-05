COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland 911 dispatcher’s quick thinking and calm demeanor helped a couple when a woman went into labor without medical professionals nearby.
The Howard County Police Department shared clips from the 911 call on Friday.READ MORE: Baltimore Police: Man Killed In Shooting Friday Night
In the call, dispatcher Denise Grant guides the woman’s husband through how to keep her comfortable and the baby safe during the delivery.
When the new father told Grant his son’s head was visible, she told him to make sure to keep the baby’s head and shoulders supported while holding his hips and legs firmly.
After the baby was born, Grant instructed the woman’s husband to keep her and the baby warm and to make sure the umbilical cord wasn’t around the boy’s neck.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools To Allow Inner County Sporting Events Beginning Next Friday
Kudos to 911 dispatcher Denise Grant on helping to deliver a baby boy recently! Listen to some snippets of the call. Her calm and clear instructions made for safe delivery. pic.twitter.com/QhL7CCUEu3
— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) March 5, 2021
Grant stayed on the line until paramedics arrived at the scene.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Files Lawsuit Against Big Oil Companies For The Costs Of Climate Change
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.