By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were injured after a five-vehicle crash along outer loop of I-495 West in Montgomery County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 9:09 a.m. near MD Route-185. All lanes of I-495 were closed for a period of time, while the crash was cleared. The road has been reopened.

Four vehicles were towed from the scene.

Troopers are currently on scene completing the investigation into what caused the crash.

CBS Baltimore Staff