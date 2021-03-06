COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot in Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the pathway near the 9400 block of Brett Lane just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone who may have information in this case is urged to call police immediately.

CBS Baltimore Staff