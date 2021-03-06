Baltimore County Public Schools To Allow Inner County Sporting Events Beginning Next FridayStudent-athletes in Baltimore County will be able to face off in games beginning next Friday, the county's public school system announced.

Bruins Respond To Head Shot With 5-1 Victory Over CapitalsBrad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins responded to a head shot from Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-goal second period to beat Washington 5-1 on Friday night.

Orioles Rank 8th As Booziest Fanbase In Major League Baseball, Survey SaysWe're patiently waiting for the Orioles to return to town for the regular season, and as it turns out, beers and birds are a common theme for our fans.

Few Veterans On Orioles Roster Serve As Mentors To Young PlayersThe Orioles have one of the youngest rosters in Major League Baseball, and that's by design. There are, however, some veteran players on the roster to help along the way.