COVID-19 IN MD
932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
Maryland Officials Warn Residents About Rise In COVID-19 Related Scams
Officials in Maryland are warning residents about a rise in scams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Dino Safari' Coming To The National Harbor
Itching for something to do? You can soon take a trip back to the prehistoric era! Dino Safari is coming to the National Harbor later this month.
Baltimore County Public Schools To Allow Inner County Sporting Events Beginning Next Friday
Student-athletes in Baltimore County will be able to face off in games beginning next Friday, the county's public school system announced.
Bruins Respond To Head Shot With 5-1 Victory Over Capitals
Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and the Boston Bruins responded to a head shot from Capitals forward Tom Wilson with a three-goal second period to beat Washington 5-1 on Friday night.
Orioles Rank 8th As Booziest Fanbase In Major League Baseball, Survey Says
We're patiently waiting for the Orioles to return to town for the regular season, and as it turns out, beers and birds are a common theme for our fans.
Few Veterans On Orioles Roster Serve As Mentors To Young Players
The Orioles have one of the youngest rosters in Major League Baseball, and that's by design. There are, however, some veteran players on the roster to help along the way.
Latest Headlines
Maryland 911 Dispatcher Helps Couple Deliver Baby Boy
A Maryland 911 dispatcher's quick thinking and calm demeanor helped a couple when a woman went into labor without medical professionals nearby.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery Spreads St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Over Entire Month Amid Pandemic
Saint Patrick’s Day is still over a week away, but the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is already gearing up for its first celebration.
First-Ever Annapolis Oyster Fest Kicks Off
Crabs may get a lot of attention in Maryland, but if you're looking for some great oysters, you may want to head down to Annapolis.
'Arch Madness' Bracket Challenge To Determine Baltimore's Best Architectural Landmarks
In the spirit of March Madness, the city is honoring its history with a bracket-style competition showcasing some of the city's architectural landmarks.
Maryland Zoo Adds New Live Camera Feed To Watch Zebras, Ostriches
The Maryland Zoo has added a new live camera for people to check out the African Watering Hole exhibit from the comfort of home.
Star-Spangled Banner, Written During War Of 1812 In Baltimore, Celebrates 90th Birthday As National Anthem
It has been 90 years to the day since "The Star-Spangled Banner" became our National Anthem.
It’s Academic: March 6, 2021
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
March 6, 2021 at 3:57 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Walkersville High School: 455
Catonsville High School: 350
Franklin High School: 350
