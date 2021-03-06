BALTIMORE (AP) — Connor Withers scored a career-high 28 points and Obadiah Noel added 22 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County 79-77 in the America East Conference tournament on Saturday.
Withers made 1 of 2 free throws with 18 seconds left, and Max Brooks had two blocks on the final possession to seal it.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Columbia Saturday Afternoon, Howard County Police Say
Kalil Thomas had 10 points for UMass Lowell (11-11). Withers hit 9 of 13 3-pointers.READ MORE: Elkton Motel Owners Shot, One Fatally, After Room Rental Dispute
R.J. Eytle-Rock had 18 points and six rebounds for the Retrievers (14-6). L.J. Owens added 13 points. Darnell Rogers had 13 points.MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Thursday Shooting In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)