BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Arabbers have had a tough time during the pandemic, but Sunday, they had a few reasons to celebrate.

Only a handful of them still walk the streets in Baltimore, selling fruits and vegetables.

They are a part of Baltimore’s history.

“They’ve been doing it here in the city since the inception of the city. It’s one of the oldest standing traditions,” said Holden Warren, Araber Preservation Society.

Arabbers- street vendors that sell fruit and vegetables from a colorful horse drawn cart- oftentimes in areas that don’t have access to fresh produce.

“The thing about arabbing is it’s still essential, it’s still an important part of the Baltimore culture and it still has an important role to play in the community,” Warren said.

To help ensure the tradition continues, the Arabber Preservation Society was created in 1994. The Arabber Preservation Society was just awarded the Maryland Heritage Award.

“The whole purpose of the Araber Preservation Society is to bring the Arabbs into the larger conversation about culture and about folk art at folklore here in Maryland and the errors are that living history so it’s important for us to get that recognization,” Warren said.

And now, for the first time, an Arabber stable has been certified by the Maryland Horse Industry Board- with the recognition of the Carlton Street Stable.

“It’s exciting just to have the resources and the connections and the possibilities of more education, things of that nature it’s exciting for us,” said Levar Mellen, Carlton Street Stable.

It’s all a part of ensuring this piece of Baltimore history also has a future.

Arabbers are also working to create a certified Maryland Horse Discovery Center in Baltimore.