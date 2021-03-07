BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in north Baltimore earlier Sunday night.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Shirley Avenue to investigate a shooting at around 7:45 p.m.
They found a male in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced on scene by medics.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.