BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a February homicide that happened in northwest Baltimore, police said Monday.
Justin Bucalo, 40, was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue on February 18 at around 12:17 p.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, Jaqwaun Owens was arrested in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue, though police did not say when he was arrested.
He was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged.