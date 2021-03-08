COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Below 800 For First Time Since November
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a February homicide that happened in northwest Baltimore, police said Monday.

Justin Bucalo, 40, was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue on February 18 at around 12:17 p.m. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Jaqwaun Owens was arrested in the 3900 block of Dolfield Avenue, though police did not say when he was arrested.

Credit: Baltimore Police

He was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged.

