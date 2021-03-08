BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Goucher College poll shows 64% of Marylanders plan to get vaccinated as soon as they can, or have already received at least one dose.
However, 15% of Maryland residents said they want to wait to see how the vaccines are working, and 18% said they will only get the shot if it's required, or will "definitely not" get vaccinated.
"Vaccine hesitancy has declined among Maryland residents over the past few months," said Mileah Kromer,
director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. “Notably, our poll results also show
that Black Marylanders are not significantly more hesitant to get the vaccine than their white counterparts.
There are, however, differences across party lines: Republicans are more resistant to taking the vaccine than
Democrats. The big picture is that most Marylanders will get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them.”
The poll also found that only about a third of Marylanders polled said the state government is doing an “excellent or good job” in distributing the vaccine.
Sixty-six percent think they are doing “fair or poor.”MORE NEWS: President Joe Biden's Visit To Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore Lab Canceled