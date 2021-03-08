HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing man in Hagerstown.
77-year-old Murlin Louis Johnson was last seen on January 13. He is 5'8 and approximately 140 lbs.
Johnson is transient and has no fixed address but is believed to be in the Hagerstown area.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts are asked to contact Det. Dietz at 301-573-8546.
If you see Mr. Johnson please call our non emergency line at 301-739-8577 so that police can check on his well being.