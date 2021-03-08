BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime radio DJ Peter Deibler, better known as ‘Kane’, died last week after a long illness.
Kane’s death was reported Monday morning. He was the longtime host of The Kane Show which aired in Baltimore, D.C., Louisville and Tampa.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
“We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away,” Hot 99.5 tweeted. “Please keep Kane’s family and girls in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to the attorneys representing Kane, he passed away on March 6 at age 43 after battling a long illness. He left behind two daughters, Sam and Sophie, who he mentioned often on air.
We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away.
Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for years, from his early days at WFLZ, to his network of stations at HOT 99.5 + Club Kane.READ MORE: 91-Year-Old Woman Betty Lane Dead In Baltimore County House Fire
Please keep Kane's family and girls in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/LJWLaTwBdJ
— HOT 99.5 😷 (@hot995) March 8, 2021
The Kane Show, which was based out of iHeart Radio’s offices in Rockville, was pulled from airwaves last April.MORE NEWS: Suspects Cause Crash, Rob Driver In Severn While Exchanging Insurance Information, Police Say