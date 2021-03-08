ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday submitted a supplemental budget that would give all state employees a one-time $1,000 bonus.
The $74 million budget, an amendment to Hogan's full Fiscal Year 2022 budget unveiled earlier this year, would, if passed, take effect for most state employees on April 14, the governor's office said. University System of Maryland employees would see it kick in a week later on April 21.
In a news release, Hogan credited "early and aggressive budget actions" the state took last year as the COVID-19 pandemic struck as making the bonuses possible.
"This supplemental budget recognizes the hard work of our state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency," Hogan said in the release. "We have been successful in weathering this storm without having to implement any layoffs or furloughs. I want to especially thank our front line workers, including police officers, healthcare workers, highway maintenance workers, and all of our dedicated public servants for their exceptional service."
