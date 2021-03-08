FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man was arrested after he allegedly threatened three teens with a knife during an argument Sunday afternoon in Ferndale.
Anne Arundel County Police were called to the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Ferndale Road around 2:50 p.m. for a report of an armed subject.
Police say 39-year-old James Gallion got into a verbal altercation with three teenagers. The victims told police that during the argument, Gallion pulled out a pocket knife, held it over his head and charged them. The suspect then slashed downward at one of the victims, according to the police report.
The victims were able to escape him. When officers searched the area, they located the suspect at the corner of North Broadview Boulevard and Hollins Ferry Road.
Gallion, of the 500 block of Pheasant Court, was arrested and charged with assault.
