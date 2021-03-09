WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — An ammonia leak at the Capital Clubhouse Ice Rink in Waldorf was contained by a HazMat crew from Charles County Fire and EMS Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, the ammonia leak happened in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place.
The leak was contained by a HazMat team and currently they ventilating the building.
No injuries were reported.
WORKING INCIDENT ALERT – 3033 WALDORF MARKET PL, CAPITAL CLUBHOUSE [WALDORF] – HAZMAT. AMONIA LEAK – S3,S12,S1,T11,SQ2,FTA12,FTA1,ETA11,HM16,HM20,SU9,PA37,R3,BCHN
Leak contained by HazMat resources, ventilation underway, no injuries pic.twitter.com/2UeX3incgD
