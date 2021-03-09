COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Stay Below 800
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Ammonia Leak, Capital Clubhouse Rec Center, Charles County, Hazmat, Local TV, Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — An ammonia leak at the Capital Clubhouse Ice Rink in Waldorf was contained by a HazMat crew from Charles County Fire and EMS Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the ammonia leak happened in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place.

The leak was contained by a HazMat team and currently they ventilating the building.

No injuries were reported.

