BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Longtime radio DJ Peter Deibler, better known as ‘Kane’, died last week at Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center after a long illness.

Kane was the longtime host of “The Kane Show” which aired during morning rush hour in Baltimore, D.C., Louisville and Tampa.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away,” Hot 99.5 tweeted. “Please keep Kane’s family and girls in your thoughts and prayers.”

We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away. Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for years, from his early days at WFLZ, to his network of stations at HOT 99.5 + Club Kane. Please keep Kane's family and girls in your thoughts and prayers.

According to Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, the attorneys representing Kane, he passed away on March 6 at age 43 after battling a long illness. He left behind two daughters, Sam and Sophie, who he mentioned often on air.

“Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands,” the attorneys said in a statement.

Intern John, who was also a staple on The Kane Show, and one of Kane’s friends posted about Kane being a father first.

The Kane Show, which was based out of iHeart Radio’s offices in Rockville, was pulled from airwaves last April. It first hit the airwaves in 2006 and was a popular morning radio show in the DMV.

Condolences continue to pour from listeners on social media.

