TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Look Alive campaign and Baltimore County Police are reminding drivers and pedestrians to be on the lookout for each other.

As we inch closer to spring, more people will be taking advantage of the nice weather.

“We go on walks like every day,” Cindy Ceroll, a Towson University student, said.

“Yeah, I get out, I jog, I walk around,” Zion Marley, a Towson resident, said.

But that doesn’t translate into people driving any safer.

“People don’t give pedestrians the right away all the time,” Marley said. “I guess it kind of goes with the busy traffic flow.”

This is a problem that can have life-altering consequences. In 2020, 29% of the fatal crashes in Baltimore County involved a pedestrian death.

“This year, six out of the eight fatal crashes that we’ve already had in the first three months have involved pedestrian deaths,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a traffic safety detail with the Baltimore County Police Department was stopping people who failed to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.

But Peach said the responsibility of keeping pedestrians safe doesn’t fall solely on drivers.

“Bicyclists and pedestrians also have to follow the traffic laws regarding crosswalks or regarding bicyclists on the roadway,” she said.