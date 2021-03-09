COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Just in time for spring, the Charmery’s newest location is set to open this month.
Starting Friday, you'll be able to get a scoop or two in Columbia.
Their fifth location will be in the Merriweather District, and include a walk-up window.
Of course, it will also have all your favorite Charmery flavors like Maryland Mud and Old Bay Caramel.
This spot will also have special flavors, inspired by the businesses and wide variety of musical talent Merriweather attracts.
The grand opening starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.