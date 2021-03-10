BREAKING House approves $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, sending bill to Biden
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore Staff