House Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package, Sending Bill To Biden
The House approved the final version of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday.
Smithsonian Acquires Materials Related To First COVID Vaccine Dose Administered In The U.S.
The Smithsonian's Natural Museum of American History has acquired materials connected with the first doses of the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
COVID Latest: Baltimore Orioles Say They're Continuing To Work With Officials To Bring Fans Back Safely
The Orioles home opener is set for Thursday, April 8, against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m.
Jakub Vrana Scores Twice, Capitals Beat Devils In Overtime
Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 Tuesday night after squandering a three-goal lead.
Mount St. Mary's Stuns Bryant 73-68 To Clinch NCAA Bid
Damian Chong Qui scored 21 points and Malik Jefferson scored 10 with 15 rebounds and Mount St. Mary's stunned Bryant 73-68 on Tuesday night in the Northeast Conference tournament championship game and clinched an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Villanova Football Player, Reisterstown Native Iyanu Elijah Solomon Accused Of Attempted 2019 Sexual Assault
A Villanova football player has been charged with felony attempted sexual assault in an alleged 2019 incident in a dormitory room, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Wednesday Morning Weather With Marty Bass
Mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures in the upper 60's.
8 hours ago
Meg McNamara Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
16 hours ago
Weather Blog: Daylight Savings Time Begins This Weekend
Another fine day!
Weather Blog: Air Out Your House
Fling open those window and air out your home.
Baltimore Man Gifts Land To Nonprofit Working To Connect Families Of Color With City's Outdoor Spaces
An area man has donated more than two acres of undeveloped land in Baltimore to help the community.
Three More Penguin Chicks At Maryland Zoo Get 'Rare Names'
Meet Garnet, Emerald and Jasper.
Baltimore's Casey Jenkins In The Running For World's Favorite Chef
A Baltimore chef is using a unique online opportunity to help benefit some Baltimore Schools.
Columbia, Maryland Named One Of Happiest US Cities; Baltimore Near Bottom
Looking for a reason to smile? If you're in Columbia, here's one: the community has been named one of the happiest cities in the United States.
Meet & Celebrate These Maryland Women On International Women's Day
March 8 is International Women's Day. A day to celebrate their achievements, contributions and their fight for equality.
Maryland 911 Dispatcher Helps Couple Deliver Baby Boy
A Maryland 911 dispatcher's quick thinking and calm demeanor helped a couple when a woman went into labor without medical professionals nearby.
COVID Latest: Maryland Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Out-Of-State Travel, Testing Strongly Encouraged
Maryland will lift quarantining requirements for residents who travel out-of-state starting Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
Gas Prices Continue To Climb As Supply Tightens, Demand Increases, AAA Says
Gas prices continue to climb across the U.S., with average prices jumping double digits in every state since Friday, AAA said Monday.
LIST: Paramount+ Launches Offering Over 30,000 Episodes And Movies Plus Live News And Sports
CBS All Access re-launches as Paramount+ on March 4th.
Winners Announced: WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2021
WJZ's Annual Black History Oratory Competition.
House Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package, Sending Bill To Biden
