By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Wednesday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the internet in Anne Arundel County. 

Richard Lenham, 78, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit on Thursday was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old boy.

Richard Lenham Mug Shot (Photo Credit: Maryland State Police).

Lenham initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor, police said.

The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor that day in Annapolis.

According to a preliminary investigation, Lenham arrived at that location at about 1:25 p.m. Maryland State Police, with assistance from a special agent assigned to the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested the suspect at the scene.

He was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

