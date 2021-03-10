BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grandmother and her 1-year-old grandchild were seriously injured in a rowhome fire in east Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. North Avenue.

Crews arrived and found a 51-year-old woman hanging from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.

Just before crews arrived, the woman threw her grandson out of a window to a civilian walking by. That person caught the baby, officials said.

Takashi Trusty is a neighbor of the victims.

“I thank God for the people that was out here because normally during this time, nobody would have been out here,” Trusty said. “My family would have been at work. Just so happened someone was off today, so that was a blessing.”

Donta Parks saw the smoke. Parks said, without hesitation, he immediately ran to the scene to help out and make sure the baby was okay.

“From there, I took the baby, got a blanket, cut the clothes off,” Parks said. “Ambulance pulled up and from there I just went to the hospital with the baby.”

“I have a child of my own, so with that being said, I was just thinking of if that was my child,” he added.

Neighbors said a BGE truck was in the area and crews were able to use a ladder to help the woman down.

The woman and baby were both taken to area hospitals in serious condition with burn-related injures.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.