BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is welcoming the city’s fourth Trash Wheel!
This morning, the Waterfront Partnership unveiled the new look and name.

"Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West" is the largest Trash Wheel, and will be installed at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls next month.
It will pick up an estimated 300 tons of trash and debris from the Gwynns Falls each year, more than the other three wheels combined.