BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A house unlike any other is listed for sale in Baltimore City.

This tiny house near Lake Montebello is turning heads after it was recently listed for sale. WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos took a tour inside this home to see why it’s truly one of a kind.

At 2105 Erdman Avenue, sits a sea green two bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a Miami flair.

“This home is a true time capsule,” said realtor Amanda Dukehart, of Guerilla Realty. “There is nothing like this!”

Just under 1,200-square-feet, the unique home is listed at $239,000 and is already under contract, just days after it was listed for sale.

2105 Erdman Ave-0001 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0003 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0004 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0022 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0010 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0013 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0014 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0017 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

2105 Erdman Ave-0027 A unique, deco-style home is for sale in Baltimore. Photos via Guerilla Realty

“As soon as you enter, obviously you’re taken into another world,” said Dukehart.

The small, but special home was built in 1947 by Baltimore attorney Benjamin Eisenburg. His granddaughter told WJZ he built it for his wife, Eunice.

“They found this beautiful lot, purchased it and set out to build a love nest,” said Beverly Eisenberg.

She believes Benjamin was inspired during a trip to Miami.

“He and Eunice traveled to Miami Beach, where he had relatives, and was inspired by the deco architecture,” Beverly added.

When the house went up for sale, it was also post on the “For the Love of Old Houses” Instagram account. It now has over 20,000 likes.

“I think it stands out!,” said Beverly.

“The house is wild, quirky and beyond unique!,” said Dukehart.

And if you live in the home it means you can, “live in a piece of art,” Dukehart continued. “It’s one of a kind!”

Now realtors said they have a record number of inquires about this home. It comes with a few furniture pieces too — like a pumpkin couch.

It’s expected to be sold by the end of the month.

